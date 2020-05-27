Napier Libraries offer help with digital learning and access

Wednesday, 27 May, 2020 - 14:58

Napier Libraries free classes to help people understand and use digital technology are underway again - under Alert Level 2 restrictions the Ezy Tech sessions will be held online.

At 2pm tomorrow, Thursday 28 May, people can access the weekly half hour Ezy Tech class online via Facebook live. This first session will be on smartphones.

Due to social distancing guidelines under Level 2, classes have been reduced in size and time, and in some cases, such as with Ezy Tech, they will be held online for now. They are great for people who lack confidence in using devices, or just want to know the basics, says Mary-Anne Pay, Community Engagement Librarian.

The lockdown also drew attention to the isolation felt by those without access to the internet.

In partnership with Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa and Spark Foundation, the library is offering Skinny Jump subsidised broadband available to the people in the community who currently don’t have internet access at home.

The criteria has recently been broadened to now include seniors, people living in social housing, people with disabilities, migrants and refugees with English as a second language, and Maori and Pasifika youth. The cost is $5 per month using pre pay vouchers for 30GB, with a modem included.

Napier Libraries is also currently holding its fortnightly Book Club meetings virtually, on Zoom, accessed through Napier Libraries Facebook page. The next Book Club is on Thursday 4 June at 7.30pm.

For more information about these services and events, and other services Napier Libraries offer online, visit www.facebook.com/NapierLibraries/ or www.napierlibrary.co.nz