Whanganui District Council proposes relief package for ratepayers

Wednesday, 27 May, 2020 - 15:41

At its meeting on Tuesday, 26 May 2020, Whanganui District Council agreed to consult on a rates relief package for people and businesses experiencing significant financial hardship as a result of COVID-19.

Mayor Hamish McDouall says the Council recognises that ratepayers severely impacted by COVID-19 restrictions may need some flexibility to make payments over a longer period until recovery allows cashflow to improve.

He says, "The Council has an obligation to collect rates, but we do have existing policies which allow for rates postponement or remission under certain criteria.

"We know that some people may be struggling to pay their rates in light of COVID-19 so we’re consulting on amendments to our Rates Postponement and Rates Remission policies. These changes would allow us to consider cases of hardship related to the unusual circumstances we find ourselves in this year."

The Council is proposing the ability to postpone rates upon application providing specified criteria have been met and an agreed payment plan is in place. This would allow ratepayers who meet the criteria an extra six months to pay their quarter 4 2019/20 rates, and the full year to pay their 2020/21 rates.

In addition there will be provision for the Council to remit a portion of a ratepayer rates where a ratepayer has exhausted all other means of financial assistance and is still experiencing severe financial hardship as a result of COVID-19.

Consultation on the proposed changes opens at 9.00am on Wednesday, 3 June 2020, and closes at 4.00pm on Wednesday, 24 June 2020.

Hearing of submissions will be on Wednesday, 8 July 2020 with final adoption by the Council on Tuesday, 14 July 2020.