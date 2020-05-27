Man arrested following firearms incident in Kawerau

Wednesday, 27 May, 2020 - 15:46

A man has been taken into custody following a firearms incident in Kawerau.

Around 11:25am Police initiated a pursuit after a man fled from a Kawerau property in a vehicle while an arrest warrant was being executed.

Spikes were deployed however the vehicle continued towards Te Teko.

The fleeing vehicle was spiked again and came to a stop in Te Teko.

At this point the driver presented a firearm at Police and Police have fired at him in response.

The man has then fled in another vehicle stolen from the scene and headed back towards Kawerau.

Police forced the vehicle to a stop in Kawerau however the offender then fled on foot.

He was tracked to a residential property and surrendered to Police around 2pm and taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported to those involved or any Police staff at this time.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.

A Critical Incident Investigation will also be undertaken and as Police firearms were discharged the IPCA will be notified.

Police will be closing SH 30 Te Teko east of the Rangitaiki River while a scene examination is conducted.

Motorists should avoid the area as there will be delays.

Police would also like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding during the incident.