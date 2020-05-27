New Plymouth Powerball player wins $7.3 million

Wednesday, 27 May, 2020 - 22:12

A lucky Powerball player from New Plymouth will be on top of the world after winning $7.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at The Store Westown in New Plymouth and is made up of $7 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s win comes just two weeks after a Hamilton couple won $10.3 million with Powerball First Division. The couple plan to use the money to fix up a beloved old car, pay off their mortgage and help people in need.

Two other Lotto players from Manawatu-Whanganui and Gisborne will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 each with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto tickets were sold on MyLotto.

Strike Four rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from The Store Westown should check their ticket at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

At Alert Level 2, all of our retail stores are able to re-open, with extra health and safety measures in place to keep our customers safe.

We’ve also extended the claim period for winning paper tickets that expired during the lockdown, so our lucky players won’t miss out on their prizes.

This applies to Lotto/Powerball, Strike, Keno, Bullseye and Instant Kiwi tickets bought in retail stores, that expired between 26 March 2020 and 13 May 2020. Players have until 4 June 2020 to claim these prizes.

For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19