Levin Aquatic Centre to re-open after maintenance - council

Thursday, 28 May, 2020 - 09:08

Levin will be back in the swim from Monday 1 June, with the Levin Aquatic Centre re-opening its pools after a four-week maintenance programme. Aquatics Manager Patrick Blackman said Council had replaced the sealant, repaired grouting and replaced broken tiles in the main pool, as well as reconditioning pool pumps, fixing filters, replacing old and faulty valves, servicing heat exchange systems and the boiler, seals and booster pumps.

"Most people won’t notice a lot of visible changes, but it’s important work that will reduce the need for future closures. People might notice upgrades to the changing room showers and some refreshed paint, tiling and carpentry that the team were able to achieve during the closure," he said.

The re-opening sees a full land- and water-based fitness timetable return from Tuesday 2 June, including classes at Speldhurst and land-based classes in Foxton and Shannon. A wide range of classes suitable for people of all ages and abilities is available. Streamline Swim School also returns from 2 June for levels Stingray and above for the remainder of Term 2, with a full timetable for all levels starting again in Term 3 from Monday 20 July. Mr Blackman said public health was a priority and measures would be in place to keep people safe. "We have to limit our services and operate our facilities based on guidelines approved by the New Zealand Government and governing bodies for our industry. These can be quite challenging, and we appreciate everyone’s patience. For example, no more than 100 people can use the facility at one time, and our staff need to ensure we can maintain a high level of cleanliness and appropriate physical distancing at our facilities at all times.

"There will be no recreational ‘play’ swimming, and some of our equipment, such as our giant inflatable, will be unavailable. We also ask that only one spectator attends per swimmer.

"Aqua-jogging and lane swimming will be available at allotted times, between 6am and 9am, 11am and 2:30pm, and 6:30pm to 9pm Monday to Friday, and all day Saturday and Sunday.

"We’ll ask everyone who visits our facility to sign in and out at reception to enable contact tracing, and we will be unable to accept one-off group bookings or cash payments." As the opening day falls on a public holiday, the pools will be open from 11am to 6pm. Normal opening hours will resume from Tuesday 2 June. The Foxton Heated Pools remain closed for winter until 1 September.