Old cars can be recycled for cash - Tararua District Council

Thursday, 28 May, 2020 - 10:18

Tararua District Council, Manager Regulatory Services, Craig Lunn, says what people may not realise is they can recycle their old unused vehicles for cash at scrap dealers.

"There are scrap dealers that people can contact who will buy these vehicles and can arrange to collect them."

Abandoned vehicles are not only unsightly but can pose a danger to other road users. If anyone sees an abandoned vehicle, they are asked to report it to Council who will arrange its removal.

Abandoned vehicles on the side of the road are something most of us hardly notice as we drive past. However, these vehicles are a problem, and are more common than people may realise.

In the past month, multiple cars have been littered on our roads in the Tararua District and it is costing us time and money to remove them.By simply calling a scrap dealer instead of dumping we can reduce the number of hazardous vehicles on the road while also giving you a bit of extra income. If you have a car that needs scrapping, no matter the make, model or condition, contact Schmidt Scrap Metal Dealers on 06 374 5016 for a free quote and