New parking rules for the CBD - Gisborne Council

Thursday, 28 May, 2020 - 10:45

Parking will be free from 3pm to 5pm on weekdays and metered parking $1 per hour outside of those times to help attract people to the CBD and support economic recovery post Covid-19.

At yesterday’s Finance and Performance Committee meeting, Council approved the new fee structure to be in place until it is reviewed in 12 months.

Prior to lockdown, metered parking cost either $2 or $1 per hour, but it has been free over the last few weeks since trading restrictions were lifted.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz says the new parking rules are a win for retailers and the wider community.

"As a Council, we are eager to support the businesses in our CBD by encouraging our community to visit the CBD and spend their money locally. Shopping locally helps create jobs and keeps dollars in our region. It builds local wealth and in these tough times, I know that our community would want to rally around our local businesses. We can all contribute to keep our CBD vibrant.

"Free parking from 3pm to 5pm makes sense as town is often quieter then, and it’s a convenient time for parents to bring their kids to town for after school errands."

The new rules will come into effect on Tuesday June 2.