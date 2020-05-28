Capital investment programme to support economic recovery - GDC

Thursday, 28 May, 2020 - 10:36

Council yesterday approved its $96 million capital investment programme for the 2020/21 Annual Plan, with a focus on key infrastructure and the delivery of Long Term Plan projects.

Chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann says capital investment forms a significant part of Council’s overall Covid-19 community recovery plan and will help kickstart the local economy after lockdown.

"The capital investment programme focuses on the critical infrastructure of roading, wastewater, stormwater and drinking water. We know this is the priority for our community and investing in critical infrastructure is absolutely necessary for our region. In addition to addressing our infrastructure needs, it injects a massive amount of money back into our economy, creating local employment opportunities."

The programme was significantly boosted by $38.7m of central Government funding through the Provincial Growth Fund and from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s TairÄwhiti Economic Stimulus Package that arose from Covid-19.

The programme outlines the key investment deliverables for next year, including:

- The acceleration of the wastewater treatment disinfection project.

- The Pamoa Native Restoration Project to stabilise and protect the Waingake water supply.

- Improved stormwater and wastewater infrastructure to reduce runoffs into waterways.

- Over 200 percent more investment in our roading network through central government funded initiatives.

The full capital investment programme can be viewed here