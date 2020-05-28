Police Ten 7 programme appeals for information into Porirua assault

Thursday, 28 May, 2020 - 13:50

As part of the investigation into two different incidents in Porirua earlier this month, the Police Ten 7 series will be screening an appeal for information this evening.

On Friday 8 May in Bothamley Park, Porirua, a woman was approached by a man in the park, he made sexually explicit remarks to her and she ran away from him.

Another woman was approached in the park by a man on Wednesday 13 May, she was grabbed from behind and indecently assaulted.

Police believe the two incidents involved the same man, who is described as skinny, between 180 and 190cm tall and between 18 and 22 years old.

On both occasions he was described as wearing a distinctive green camouflage coloured jacket.

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify this offender, or identify any other incidents of a similar nature in the area.

This appeal will screen this evening (Thursday 21 May) on Police Ten 7 at 7:30pm on TVNZ 2, tune in to see if you can help.