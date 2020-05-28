$47,000 of funding distributed for Covid-19 related work - Napier City Council

Thursday, 28 May, 2020 - 14:57

Napier City Council’s recently established Business Response Fund has approved nearly $15,000 of funding so far. A $50,000 funding pool was set up earlier this month to extend a helping hand to organisations wanting to make a difference to the business community.

The aim is to support businesses that have lost income due to the reduction in the number of tourists coming to Napier, and the overall fall in spending caused by COVID-19.

The fund was established by pooling together unallocated economic development promotion funding and can be used to cover costs of online marketing, website developments, activation, events, digital development and promotional materials, among other things.

It will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. Applications to the fund will be open until 15 June, or until the fund has been allocated, whichever comes first. To apply, go to: www.napier.govt.nz #BRfund.

Meanwhile, Council’s Community Rapid Response fund, also set up earlier this month, has approved 16 applications, allocating just over $32,000 so far.

The Community Rapid Response fund supports organisations that have incurred additional costs or who have provided new services related to the pandemic. Applications for this fund close on 31 May or until the fund has been fully allocated. Application forms can be completed online - Rapid Response Application. > https://www.napier.govt.nz/our-council/covid-19-recovery-plan/rapid-response-fund/