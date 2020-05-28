Kaipara District Council adopts spatial plan for key urban areas

Thursday, 28 May, 2020 - 16:28

Kaipara District Council adopts first Spatial Plan for Key Urban Areas, and will begin public consultation forDraft Mangawhai Spatial Plan

Following several rounds of community and Mana Whenua consultation, Kaipara District Council has adopted a Spatial Plan for Dargaville, MaungatÅ«roto and Kaiwaka.

The Spatial Plan will be used as an important guide to inform the district planning, infrastructure, financial and economic strategies of the District, with the aim of supporting sustainable development and managing growth in these key areas.

Mayor Dr Jason Smith says this is planning of a shape, size and scale never undertaken before in Kaipara District.

"This is what has been needed for a long time, and has extra relevance especially as we plan and pursue our recovery from the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic," says Mayor Smith. "The spatial plan is an important first step to how we encourage the towns of the Dargaville, MaungatÅ«roto and Kaiwaka to enter a new chapter in their history and grow to benefit each of these communities and the wider Kaipara District."

The Council has also announced the start of public consultation for the Draft Spatial Plan for Mangawhai. This will begin once the country moves to Covid-19 Level 1 restrictions.

The Spatial Plan aims to provide for a more sustainable approach to development in Mangawhai, while protecting its coastal village identity, rural productivity, biodiversity, coastal and estuarine natural resources. Public consultation will clarify the Council’s vision for Mangawhai’s future.

"Kaipara District has experienced unprecedented growth over the past 5 years, with 20% population increase, much of it in Mangawhai. Planning now for the future of Mangawhai is therefore a key consideration for how we can help keep the District progressing for current as well as future Kaipara residents," says Mayor Smith.

Feedback will confirm whether the Council is on the right track and help refine future thinking about Mangawhai, how it may grow and what infrastructure will be required ahead.

Have your say in the Draft Spatial Plan for Mangawhai:

We will begin consulting on the Draft Spatial plan when we enter Covid-19 Level 1 restrictions. Information will be available through our website.

Any queries on the Spatial Plan can be directed to Paul Waanders pwaanders@kaipara.govt.nz