Kapiti Gateway Building passes first hurdle

Thursday, 28 May, 2020 - 19:35

The KÄpiti Gateway Building project has inched a step closer after Council granted approval today to apply to the Provincial Growth Fund for 50% of the estimated project cost.

KÄpiti Coast Mayor K Gurunathan says if the Council’s Provincial Growth Fund application is successful the project will be a major boost for the KÄpiti Coast economy.

"This was a challenging decision and not one that my fellow councillors have taken lightly. We’ve had to weigh up the Paraparaumu Beach community reaction to progressing this project at this time with the need to tell our local stories and invest in our district’s future.

"Councillors have directed staff to provide further opportunities for the community to get involved in this project as it moves forward. We have also made it clear that the decision to proceed to detailed design is subject to a robust business case being received," said the Mayor.

The estimated $4.46 million project budget includes the proposed 235m² single-storey multi-purpose gateway building with a large expansive deck (450m²) for visitor and community use. In addition, there will be improvements to the Tikotu Stream and carparking area, a new bridge over the Tikotu Stream, landscaping, and interpretative story telling including Pou. The budget also includes a $1 million contingency fund (35 per cent).

Councillor and business and jobs portfolio holder, Angela Buswell, says that while this project will require a sizable investment from Council, it is critically important for the long-term benefit of all KÄpiti residents that the Council seizes this opportunity to enhance the ecology of the area and grow our local tourism economy.

"If we don’t do this now we are unlikely to see an opportunity like this come our way again any time soon.

"If we can get this over the line with the Provincial Growth Fund we’ll be well placed to welcome the return of domestic and international tourism, not to mention the immediate employment opportunities and the social and cultural benefits that this facility will deliver," Ms Buswell said.

Mayor K Gurunathan acknowledged the hard work Council staff, members of the governance group, key stakeholders, community and iwi representatives have put in to get the Council to a position where they could consider putting forward an application.

"The project has been on the table for 28 years and, while there’s a lot more detail to be worked through, if we are successful in getting the funding we need to progress this project I’m confident KÄpiti won’t look back."

The Council expects to submit its funding application within the next few weeks. If successful construction could start within six months of funding being approved.