Serious crash in Johnsonville - NZ Police

Emergency services are responding to a serious single-vehicle crash near Johnsonville.
Police were notified of the crash, northbound on the Johnsonville-Porirua motorway, about 5:45pm.
One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.
Diversions are in place and the Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.
