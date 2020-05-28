New board appointments for Rangitane

Thursday, 28 May, 2020 - 20:08

Rangitāne are are excited to announce two new appointments to their Tū Mai Rā Investments Board. "It is a great tohu when applicants are of such a high calibre and extensive experience," says Jason Kerehi, Chair of Rangitāne Tū Mai Rā Trust.

Richard Jones, Chair of Tū Mai Rā Investments, welcomes Sonya Rimene (Rangitāne, Kahungunu, Te Arawa, Kai Tahu) and Marise Kerehi Stuart (Rangitāne, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, Ngāpuhi) as our new Directors to the Board. "They each bring experience, skill and insight to Tū Mai Rā Investments. Their energy and focus will be great for forging the aspirations and mahi of the Board," says Richard. They will work with the four existing directors on the board, increasing the total directorship to six positions.

Sonya Rimene, born and raised in Wairarapa, has more than 25 years central government experience including in Māori development portfolios. Her roles have been to influence decision makers to advance and support the aspirations of Iwi / Māori.

An experienced director of 20 years, Sonya is also a Trustee on Rangitāne Tū Mai Rā Trust and a Director on Wairarapa Moana Incorporation.

Sonya has extensive networks across Aotearoa and communities across the health, education, welfare, and justice sectors. She brings strong management experience, strategic thinking, and social consciousness to the Board table.

"I am passionate about our whānau, hapū and iwi. This role is exciting, particularly being able to lead innovative solutions and opportunities to meet and grow the aspirations and dreams of our people," says Sonya.

Marise Kerehi Stuart also joins the Board. Born and raised on a sheep and beef farm in Mauriceville, Wairarapa, Marise is the daughter of Maryann Kerehi Stuart (Ngatuere) and Alan Stuart; mokopuna of Tutahanga Otekai Arahi Ngatuere, and descendant of Tawhirimatea Tawhao Ngatuere.

A Ngārimu VC 28th Māori Battalion scholar, and a Fulbright scholar at Harvard University, Marise is working with Nobel Prize laureate (Economics) Professor Amartya Sen exploring the challenges to Māori economic development. In addition to her studies, she is designing and implementing Māori economic development programmes (in Te Tai Tokerau and the Wairarapa) using lessons from the successful, Māori response to Covid-19.

Marise has extensive experience in governance, health and digital innovations, and a passion for maximising Māori capabilities and well being, through economic development. Marise is a member of Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā (National Māori Pandemic Group), as well as the Harvard Indigenous Health Response, supporting strategic advice and advocacy for COVID-19 across Aotearoa, and Indigenous peoples across the globe, respectively.

"I am excited to be joining Tū Mai Rā Investments and continuing the huge amount of mahi invested already by generations of Rangitāne whanau. I am determined to uphold the legacy and dreams of our tūpuna, so that our mokopuna can flourish," says Marise.

Rangitāne welcome Sonya and Marise to their Tū Mai Rā Investments Board with their first hui in June 2020.