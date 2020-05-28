Police name Tinwald crash victim

|
Police can confirm the name of the person who died following a collision between a tractor and ute in Tinwald on Tuesday 26 May.
He was Geoffrey Martin Stoddart, 69, of Ashburton.
Police extend their sympathies to his family.
Police enquiries into the collision on Maronan Road are continuing.
