Cyclist dead following Mount Maunganui crash

Police can confirm a cyclist has died following the earlier collision at the intersection of Totara Street and Maui Street in Mt Maunganui.
Police were notified of the collision between a truck and the cyclist at 4.06pm.
The road remains closed while Police carry out a scene examination.
