Queen's Birthday holiday irrelevant - New Zealand Republic

Friday, 29 May, 2020 - 08:46

"Queen’s Birthday holiday is the most irrelevant public holiday on our calendar. It’s time for a holiday that actually reflects Aotearoa’s unique place in the world" said Lewis Holden, Campaign Chair of New Zealand Republic.

New Zealand Republic has a petition for Matariki to be marked with a public holiday. Matariki is one potential alternative to Queen’s birthday.

"Queen’s Birthday is not celebrated in the United Kingdom as a public holiday, it’s not the Queen’s actual birthday and only falls on the first Monday in June because that’s when the weather is best in England for military parades. It’s hard to think of a more irrelevant day" concluded Mr Holden.