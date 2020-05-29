Two freedom camping areas to reopen for Queen’s Birthday

Friday, 29 May, 2020 - 12:07

Two popular freedom camping spots in the TaupÅ District will reopen to self-contained campers, in time for the long weekend.

The Lake Maraetai Lakefront reserve in Mangakino and Whakamaru Domain will open from tomorrow, Friday 29 May, after closing during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Head of operations Kevin Strongman said opening these two sites to self-contained campers will allow more flexibility for people looking to visit the district, while at the same time ensuring local campgrounds are supported.

"Whilst our Mangakino and Whakamaru sites will be open to self-contained campers, the Hipapatua Recreational Reserve/Reid's Farm freedom camping site will remain closed to try and support our local businesses by directing some of our visitors to local campgrounds," he said.

"The public toilets at Mangakino and Whakamaru will be open during the day, however, they will be closed overnight so these freedom camping spots remain self-contained campers only at this stage.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors to our district over Queen’s Birthday weekend and will review our freedom camping sites again, when we move to Alert Level 1."