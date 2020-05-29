Waitomo council plan to use farmers to pay everyone’s bills - Federated Farmers

Friday, 29 May, 2020 - 12:50

Waitomo District Council has voted to increase rural rates by nearly 5% more this year, while some residential ratepayers benefit from a 10% decrease.

Federated Farmers is deeply concerned by this funding approach as the disproportionate charging is not due to the provision of increased services to the rural community.

To add to this anomaly, roading, the most important service provided by council to rural ratepayers, looks to have its funding cut.

Federated Farmers Waitomo Chair Chris Irons, and Federated Farmers policy staff told the council at its meeting on Tuesday to remember that their funding policies enable these inequitable outcomes to occur, only if they allow it. While the property value-based rating system is partly to blame there is the ability to spread the load more evenly if desired.

"Rather than being an opportunity for broader discussion, the points we made were not raised at all in the deliberation session which followed," Federated Farmers Waikato president Jacqui Hahn said.

"It was disappointing to hear the councillors defend their ‘business as usual’ plan.

"And that farmers could cope with the increase because they had not been affected by COVID-19.

"Farmers can’t be used to pay the bills for the entire community, when it suits the council."

These are not ‘business as usual’ times for anyone.

"We did not expect a rate freeze or a quick and dirty reaction. We did expect a careful line by line reassessment of spending against the backdrop of the significant changes and uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic."

That re-work has been done by most councils up and down the country with many landing on a materially different outcome for ratepayers than what had been originally projected in their Long-Term Plans.

"Farmers are resilient, but it is difficult to understand how the Waitomo council can be comfortable with a proposal that results in such disproportion impacts.

"The entire community is experiencing hardship and uncertainty either as a direct or indirect result of COVID- 19, persistent drought conditions and increased compliance costs under central government policy proposals," Jacqui said.