'Lincoln University strongly positioned for the future'

Friday, 29 May, 2020 - 13:00

Lincoln University’s 2019 Annual Report shows it is strongly positioned for the future, with an ambitious programme of campus development projects beginning during the year.

The University’s total insurance claim was settled in 2019, providing the capital investment for its Campus Development Programme which will deliver a phased suite of infrastructure assets over the next ten years to 2030.

The Programme’s flagship project, a fit-for-future science facility featuring purpose-built learning and research spaces, received Ministerial endorsement on 4 May 2020, releasing the first $5m of Crown funding to allow the University to tender for a construction contractor.

Other projects, including new student social spaces and a series of landscaping developments, were begun during the year.

In 2019 Lincoln returned an operating surplus of just over $5 million, with cash reserves close to $80 million and group equity almost $300m, an increase of more than 10% in the year.

The University’s growth trajectory was underpinned by an increase of student numbers in 2019 to 3305, the highest level since the earthquakes of 2010/11. International students came from a diverse 75 countries and comprised 48% of the student body, up 5% on 2018’s figure.

Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Bruce McKenzie, said Lincoln University’s direction and growth trajectory effectively positioned it to manage adverse events, such as this year’s Covid-19 pandemic.

"Lincoln’s revenue in 2020 will, along with the other New Zealand universities, be adversely impacted by the international travel ban and lockdowns due to Covid-19.

"However, the University’s strong financial position and available liquidity ensures we are equipped to manage this challenge."

In 2019 Lincoln validated its strategic framework initiated in 2018, further affirming its articulated vision: ‘to be a globally ranked, top five land-based university, unlocking the power of the land, to enhance lives and grow the future.’

Other highlights included:

- Together with the University of Canterbury, and in partnership with the University of Adelaide, being the first providers of the Children’s University in New Zealand. This project also includes local stakeholders and iwi in an initiative offering learning opportunities to school pupils outside of the classroom.

- The progression of a partnership project with the University of Canterbury to build a land-based postgraduate school progressed during the year, with all Crown Research Institutes (CRIs) in the Lincoln area agreeing to participate in the school, which will significantly increase the supervision capacity and capability of both universities in the identified research themes.

- Lincoln’s performance in the research sector also continued to grow strongly in 2019, with the university achieving first position in the Performance-based Research Fund (PBRF) measure of average quality scores of active researchers per postgraduate and final undergraduate students.

The Lincoln University Annual Report 2019 can be viewed here https://dotnetrest.lincoln.ac.nz/O365flowClient/cache/sites/www-content/Lincoln%20WWW/Documents/Brochures/Corporate/LIN3277%20Annual%20Report%202019_WEB.pdf