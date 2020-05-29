PGF funding to buy robot - Waitaki District Council

Friday, 29 May, 2020 - 14:29

Oamaru engineering firm Te Pari Products will receive $209,500 from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF), which it will use to buy robotic and CNC equipment from Europe. It will mean more cost-effective production, and also aid the future development of its market for its livestock-handling equipment.

Based in Oamaru’s north end industrial park, Te Pari design and engineer livestock-handling equipment, including that for drafting and handling sheep, and cattle handling i.e. weighing and enabling safe delivery of health treatments, as well as steel cattle yards for farmers.

The firm, started in 1982, today employs more than 70 people, having grown steadily since shifting from the North Island to Oamaru in 2002 to be closer to their central South Island customers.

Nick Blampied, Te Pari’s Director of Production, said that while robots were generally believed to take away human jobs, this particular robot would make fabrication more efficient, therefore helping to grow jobs downstream in assembly, dispatch and sales.

Waitaki District Council’s Economic Development Manager Gerard Quinn had worked in tandem with the Provincial Development Unit, which administers the Provincial Growth Fund, to add momentum to the application, Mr Blampied said.

Mr Quinn said he was extremely pleased that the PGF recognised the strength of engineering and manufacturing businesses in Waitaki and the extent to which they support the primary sector throughout the district. The Council is working with several other engineering firms around the district which are looking to the PGF to help them fund expansion or purchase more efficient production equipment.