Police investigating abduction complaint

Police have made further enquiries today following a report of an abduction and assault incident in Western Springs involving a student on Wednesday.
As a result of these enquiries, Police are satisfied that no abduction has occurred.
At this current time, Police do not hold concerns for the safety of the general public as a result of this report.
Police are continuing to make enquiries about this report to ascertain exactly what has taken place and we are not in a position to provide any further details at this time.
Police are also ensuring the complainant is being provided with support.
