Police continue search in Hunua for missing woman

Friday, 29 May, 2020 - 15:45

Attribute to acting Detective Senior Sergeant Michele Gillespie, Counties Manukau South Police:

Police are continuing to appeal for any information surrounding the disappearance of 25-year-old Elicia Hughes-Sutherland.

Yesterday a ground search was carried out in the Hunua Ranges by Police Search and Rescue with support from Land Search and Rescue volunteers.

A team of searchers have returned to the area to carry out a further search today and this will continue tomorrow, weather depending.

The search crews are focused on the areas around the Hunua Falls, Cosseys and Wairoa Reservior areas.

Earlier this week the Police Dive Squad carried out an unsuccessful water search of the Hunua Falls area.

Enquiries indicate that Elicia drove to Hunua Falls around 2.15pm on Tuesday 19th May, 2020.

She has not been seen since, however her vehicle - a grey Mazda Demio - was located in the carpark.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Michele Gillespie says Police's concern continues to grow the longer that Elicia remains missing.

"Elicia’s family are extremely worried due to the fact they have had no contact from Elicia for well over a week, which is very out of character," says acting Detective Senior Sergeant Gillespie.

Police and Victim Support are assisting the family at this difficult time.

Anyone with information about Elicia’s whereabouts since Tuesday 19th May is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 200521/6276.