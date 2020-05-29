Alert Level Two passenger transport update for the Horizons Region

Friday, 29 May, 2020 - 17:01

While Horizons Regional Council’s bus services are mostly up and running with normal timetables, there is limited capacity to ensure appropriate measures are in place to keep users safe.

Horizons transport manager Rhona Hewitt says although more users are able to use passenger transport under Alert Level 2, buses need to meet the Ministry of Health’s requirements.

"The network’s capacity is restricted across public urban services to allow for physical distancing. This means there will only be approximately 40 per cent of normal seated availability. "These capacity constraints mean that you should allow plenty of time to reach your destination. Try and avoid peak times of 7am - 9am and 2:30pm - 6pm on weekdays if you can.

"If the bus has reached its allowed capacity, it will not be able to pick up additional passengers. We will do our best to limit the impact of this. We ask that caregivers and parents wait with children at bus stops as they could be left behind. "We also ask children to use dedicated school only services, if this an option, rather than public services. Horizons is working with our operators to provide backup services where possible but the number of available buses and drivers is limited."

Mrs Hewitt asks passengers to travel safely by physical distancing from others that are not in their respective bubbles. "All passengers are responsible for following the two metre physical distancing rules at bus stops and stations, as well as sitting at least one seat away from others not in their bubble. There will be clear signage onboard and at stops to guide passengers. "We really appreciate everyone’s patience and kindness as we work within the limitations in place to keep everyone safe."

Mrs Hewitt also urges passengers to fill out contract tracing forms when using the bus. "It is really important that each time a passenger uses the bus, their trip details and contact information are recorded. This is so we can provide this information to the Ministry of Health if it is required."

Passengers are asked to call Horizons on 0508 800 800, or fill in the contact tracing form at https://horizons-covid-register.azurewebsites.net/contact

While most bus services have mostly returned to normal, there may be some schedule changes. It is recommended that people regularly check out Horizons’ bus notices webpage for the most up-to-date timetable information.