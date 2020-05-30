Have you seen Zane Storer?

Saturday, 30 May, 2020 - 00:05

Police are asking for the public's help finding 26-year-old Zane Storer, who has been reported missing from central Dunedin.

Zane was last seen on Wednesday 27 May, and Police and Zane's family have concerns for his welfare.

He was last seen wearing blue overalls and workboots, with more stubble than pictured.

Zane is thought to have connections in the Balclutha area, as well as Christchurch.

Anyone who has seen him, or who has information that might help us find him, is asked to call 105 and quote file number 200528/9756.