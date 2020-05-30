Severe weather warning for Coromandel kicking in from Sunday

Saturday, 30 May, 2020 - 13:43

We've got a severe weather warning kicking in on the Coromandel from noon Sunday through to Monday evening, so batter down the hatches.

A sub tropical storm will hit the entire district delivering heavy rain and gale force winds.

We are expecting at least 150mm of rain with peak downpours of 25mm per hour and 100km plus easterlies in exposed places.

Our Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler confirms that this is likely to be a significant storm and it comes after a long dry summer so there will be slips and surface flooding, so we are asking people to prepare:

Tie down outdoor furniture, check gutters and drains in the neighborhood and be careful on the roads, watch out for slips.