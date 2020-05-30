Four Lotto players share $1 million

Saturday, 30 May, 2020 - 21:49

Four Lotto players from Auckland (2), Marlborough and Southland will be celebrating after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland, Marlborough and Southland, and at Roscommon Superette in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Auckland, who took home $300,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at New World Papakura in Papakura.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above winning stores should check their ticket at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ profits being returned to over 3,000 good causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

At Alert Level 2, all of our retail stores are able to re-open, with extra health and safety measures in place to keep our customers safe.

We’ve also extended the claim period for winning paper tickets that expired during the lockdown, so our lucky players won’t miss out on their prizes.

This applies to Lotto/Powerball, Strike, Keno, Bullseye and Instant Kiwi tickets bought in retail stores, that expired between 26 March 2020 and 13 May 2020. Players have until 4 June 2020 to claim these prizes.

For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19