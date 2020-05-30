Serious crash on SH2 near the Karangahake Gorge

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car crash on SH2 near Moresby Street, by the Karangahake Gorge.
Two people are understood to have been seriously injured.
Traffic management is in place while staff work at the scene.
Motorists should expect delays and avoid the area, if possible.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice