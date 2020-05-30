Diesel spill on West Coast Road

|
Emergency services are currently at West Coast Road, Kirwee, where a diesel spill has been located on the road.
Contractors have been called for clean-up, and motorists should take another route if possible.
Anyone travelling along West Coast Road is urged to take extra care.
