Elderly woman robbed in Palmerston North

Saturday, 30 May, 2020 - 16:30

Police are appealing for information after an 82-year-old woman was robbed in Palmerston North today.

The woman was walking toward the central business district on Carroll Street about 12.30pm when she was approached by two youths with a bicycle.

The pair - both wearing hooded sweatshirts, one black the other red - grabbed her handbag, causing her to fall.

The woman sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Palmerston North Hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen the youths is urged to call Police on 105, quoting job number P042384113.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.