Coromandel drivers encouraged to take care with forecast for heavy rain

Sunday, 31 May, 2020 - 15:10

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists in the Coromandel to travel with care following heavy rain, which is forecast to continue from 3pm today and overnight tonight.

State Highway 25 was closed between Hikuai and Whitianga overnight due to flooding, with motorists detoured via SH25 through Coromandel town on the eastern side of the peninsula. The road reopened around 9am this morning.

There is also an underslip at the top of Pumpkin Hill on SH25 north of Tairua, with the road shoulder closed.

Temporary speed limits and traffic management are in place in a number of locations, and contractors are working to clear waste and debris.

Waikato System Manager Cara Lauder encouraged motorists to stay alert.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

"Drive to the conditions and watch out for surface flooding, slips and fallen trees or branches. Check your intended route for hazards or disruptions before setting out, using the Transport Agency’s Journey Planner website, and remain alert for unreported hazards.

"Please be mindful of our contractors who could be out clearing hazards off the road, and drive slowly through work sites. We want to see everyone get home safely."

There is also a strong wind watch in place and high-sided vehicles and motorcycles should take particular care.

