One person dies following crash in Hoon Hay

One person has died following a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist yesterday at an intersection along Hoon Hay Road in Christchurch around 1pm.
The person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries but their condition deteriorated and they subsequently died.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the crash.
