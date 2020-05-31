One dead following Karangahake Gorge crash

|
One person has died following a collision yesterday on SH2 near Moresby Street, by the Karangahake Gorge around 6.30pm.
The person sustained serious injuries in the two-car crash and was taken to hospital, where they later died.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the crash.
