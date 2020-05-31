Two dead following glider crash

Sunday, 31 May, 2020 - 19:26

Police can now confirm two people have died following a glider crash at Mt Tauhara, near Taupo this afternoon.

Emergency services were notified of the crash about 2.45pm.

Due to darkness, weather and location, the deceased and glider will remain in place overnight under Police guard.

Statement on behalf of Tauhara Mountain Trust:

Out of respect for the families, the Tauhara Mountain Trust has placed a rahui on the mountain for five days, ending at sunrise on Saturday 6 June.

This is effective immediately and the Trust asks that the public and whanau respect the rahui.