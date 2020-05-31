Serious crash on Ponsonby Road

Sunday, 31 May, 2020 - 20:51

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near the intersection of Ponsonby Road and Hopetoun Street.

Police were called about 7.15pm.

Initial indications suggest one person has been seriously injured.

The Serious Crash Unit has been called to the scene.

The road is closed, with diversions in place.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.