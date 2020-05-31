Tairua residents please conserve water

Sunday, 31 May, 2020 - 21:22

We’re asking residents and visitors of Tairua to please be conscious of the water they’re using and minimise wastage where possible.

With the heavy rain over the weekend, the rivers are carrying a lot of sediment which means the water treatment plant has to work hard to treat the water. The volume of safe, clean drinking water that can be produced when the sediment load in the rivers is high, is lower than under normal circumstances.

We have also had a water break in the Paku Drive area this afternoon, so until the team have finished repairing this pipe, this is also reducing the available water for our customers.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your cooperation.