Heavy rain and wind continue in the Coromandel

Monday, 1 June, 2020 - 08:43

As expected, we've been hit with some heavy wind and rain resulting in surface flooding and slips making driving conditions hazardous.

"If you visited the Coromandel for the long weekend, thanks for visiting and supporting our local businesses," says our Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler. "We encourage you to delay your travel today if possible and plan ahead for significant delays."

We have been advised if you need to get home it is safe to do so this morning - however plan ahead, expect delays and drive with caution.

The MetService warning is in place until 6pm tonight and with high tide at 12:54pm (1.9m) we expect some further surface flooding on our roads.

Although State Highway 25 is open at this stage, there are various slips and debris on the roads across the District, particularly Kopu-Hikuai and Tairua-Whitianga.

Drive to the conditions and watch out for surface flooding, slips and fallen trees or branches.

Check your intended route for hazards or disruptions before setting out, using the Transport Agency’s Journey Planner website, and remain alert for unreported hazards.

Please also be mindful of contractors who could be out clearing hazards off the road and drive slowly through work sites. We want to see everyone get home safely.

Roads closed: Rangihau Road, Coroglen: Due to a large slip located roughly 5km up the road. We expect the road will be open to one lane by 3pm today.

Tairua - Please conserve water: We’re asking residents and visitors of Tairua to please be conscious of the water they’re using and minimise wastage where possible.

With the heavy rain over the weekend, the rivers are carrying a lot of sediment which means the water treatment plant has to work hard to treat the water. The volume of safe, clean drinking water that can be produced when the sediment load in the rivers is high, is lower than under normal circumstances.

We have also had a water break in the Paku Drive area this afternoon, so until the team have finished repairing this pipe, this is also reducing the available water for our customers.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your cooperation.

Stay informed

In weather events, it's always important important to stay informed. The more avenues of communication available to you, the better.

Here are some we recommend:

Check MetService for the latest weather forecasts on this weather system.

We'll also include updates on known local Council road closures. If you see a Council road that is impassable due to flooding or a debris, call us on 07 868 0200. If the issue is with a State Highway (eg, the Thames Coast Road, Kopu-Hikuai Road) please tell NZ Transport Agency on 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) to speak to the call centre team who can also provide traffic and travel information.

Check NZTA's website before you travel for the latest information about road closures or work underway. You can also use their journey-planning website www.onthemove.govt.nz to plan the best route for your journey, taking into account known issues and traffic on state highways.

Red Cross Hazards App - alerts about hazards. Download from the App Store or Google Play.

Local radio - Check stations and frequencies here.

Emergency Mobile Alert - these can be sent to your mobile phone, without needing to download an app or sign up. Check if your phone is capable of receiving them, here

Know your neighbours - phone each other, especially vulnerable people, to check if they're OK.

The Waikato Regional Council Floodroom Live has been activated - click here for up to date event details and river and rain fall levels.

We will post regular updates on our Council's Facebook page as well as on our website and email newsletters.

Also follow Waikato Civil Defence on Facebook here and check out their website for updates here.

To report a power outage contact your provider, however to get further information on power outages see Powerco's webiste.

For more on these channels, and other information about staying informed in emergencies, go to the Civil Defence "Never Happens" website.