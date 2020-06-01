Homicide investigation in Waihau Bay, Opotiki

Monday, 1 June, 2020 - 10:36

Bay of Plenty Police are investigating a homicide in Waihau Bay, east of Opotiki after being called to an address in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to the address at 1.30am and upon arrival located a man in his 50s deceased.

A 56-year-old man was arrested at the scene without incident and will be charged in relation to the death.

A scene examination will continue at the address today.