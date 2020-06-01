Maori Party acknowledge Queen's Birthday Honour recipients

Monday, 1 June, 2020 - 12:19

MÄori Party Co-leaders, John Tamihere and Deb Ngarewa-Packer, are rapt to celebrate the distinctive and distinguished leadership of tangata whenua talent that has been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours today.

"We often say, Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi engari he toa takitini’, my strength is not that of an individual but that of the collective" said John Tamihere. "The list of those honoured today certainly represents people who have gifted their talents and energies for the greater good of us all and we pay tribute to their tenacity, their vision and the strength of their whÄnau in supporting them’.

"Heading the list is our rockstar kuia, Aroha Reriti-Crofts, who has been a remarkable presence in our communities throughout Aotearoa - as a national president of the MÄori Women’s Welfare League; chairperson of Matapopore, a leader in Tamariki Ora, Rapuora, the MÄori Women’s Development Incorporated, and indeed a former candidate for the MÄori Party in the Waimakariri seat.

"Professor Derek Lardelli has also been knighted for his impressive lifelong commitment to raising the bar of artistic excellence, as a renown kapa haka performer and composer, an extraordinary painter and carver, a tÄ moko artist, a graphic designer, whakapapa archivist and kaikorero".

We congratulate Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr (CNZM), not only for his expertise in the field of waka navigation and traditions but for extending that knowledge to wayfinding leadership, and helping our young people connect through science to ancestral learning.

Taika Waititi and Georgina Beyer have both been honoured for their international achievements in the film industry and for services to LGBTIQA+ rights. "Taika stands out amongst the industry not just for his unique creativity and blockbuster hits, but also because he challenges us to be better, to address racism, to speak out against police injustice. Georgina too, as the world’s first openly transgender mayor and then member of parliament, has stood with courage and paved a way for others to be" said Ms Ngarewa Packer.

The MÄori Party acknowledges the diversity and brilliance of MÄori leadership honoured throughout these awards. Both Ngareta Timutimu (Ngai Te Rangi) and Harata Te Aika (Ngai Tahu) as lifelong educators have been passionate advocates for advancing te reo MÄori amongst their whÄnau, hapu, iwi. Naturalist Ramari Stewart has progressed our national understanding of the beauty of whales; Peter Ramsden of Koukourarata has been a key champion in conservation and waterways restoration, and Muriel Johnstone has been recognised for her role in cultural mapping. We pay tribute to Takapuna Eruete Whaipooti Mackey, for services to martial arts and MÄori and Kiri Nathan for her amazing work in the fashion industry.

"We are so proud of all the artists and achievers, activists and advocates, who have been singled out today - recognising also the whÄnau who stand with them, and those many of us who have been influenced and inspired by the difference they have made. It is truly fitting to honour them all today".