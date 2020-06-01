Road closure due to flooding on SH25A

Monday, 1 June, 2020 - 12:50

Police would like to advise that the Kopu-Hikuai Road along the State Highway 25A will be closed due to flooding and currently there are no diversion via the Tairua area.

The flooding is expected to rise due to high tides.

The road will be closed for some time, please check the NZTA website for up to date information on road closures.

Police ask that motorists avoid any non-urgent travel and amend travel plans accordingly.