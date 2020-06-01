Queen's Honours for Whanau Ora champions

Monday, 1 June, 2020 - 14:08

"The WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agency for the South Island is thrilled to see so many whÄnau champions of Te Waipounamu recognised in the Queen’s Birthday honours announced today," said Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu PouÄrahi, Helen Leahy.

"Top of our list is our truly effervescent TÄua Aroha Reriti-Crofts who has been made a Dame of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to MÄori and the community. Her presence in any hui ignites the passion of the people in her own unique way. As a former MÄori Women’s Welfare League President, chairperson of MÄori Women’s Development Inc, and chair of Matapopore Charitable Trust which has done so much to distinguish the visual landscape of Åtautahi, TÄua Aroha has provided national and international leadership in so many spheres. She continues to influence the next generation through her work with the Ratana Hahi, with Te Puawaitanga and Tamariki Ora; and has been a vital mentor to us in WhÄnau Ora. We love you TÄua Aroha and are so very pleased that you know the nation does too.

"We are so proud too, of Matua Peter Ramsden, for his work with Mahaanui Kurataiao, with Te RÅ«nanga o Koukourarata and environmental restoration of the waterways. We have loved working with Matua Pete in all the initiatives that Koukourarata has established around its maara kai. It is also wonderful to see over four decades of scholarship being recognised with the honouring of Muriel Johnstone of Åraka Aparima who has literally put NgÄi Tahu place names, whakapapa, traditions and history on the map as a key informant in Ka Huru Manu (NgÄi Tahu cultural mapping project).

"Our congratulations also to Lynne Harata Te Aika for her devotion to education, her dedication to te reo, and her constancy in leadership for NgÄi Tahu and beyond, out of her commitment to advancing whÄnau knowledge. Lynne is a strong advocate for rangatahi as well as an amazing example of a wahine toa in the way in which she contributes, both onstage and behind the scenes.

"We are heartened to see the Venerable Ani Wainui who has been such a pioneer in MÄori education in Te Waipounamu being honoured. As an Archdeacon in the MÄori Diocese of Te Waipounamu; principal for 27 years of Te Wharekura o Arowhenua in Invercargill and former chair of RÅ«nanga Nui o ngÄ Kura Kaupapa MÄori Te Aho Matua o Aotearoa, Whaea Ani has dedicated her life to the growth of te reo MÄori.

"We acknowledge Ramari Stewart of Okarito, a tohunga tohorÄ, who has done so much to educate, guide and support whÄnau across Te Waipounamu in knowing what to do with whale stranding and customary recovery. She has supported whÄnau to be involved in recovery right from the start in appreciating ‘he taonga Tangaroa."

"We also acknowledge Nelson Beneficiaries and Unwaged Workers Trust senior advocate Kay Brereton for the sterling efforts she has made in bringing the issues for beneficiaries to national attention; Marlborough woman, Melva Robb for her work with Rural Women, and NgÄi Tahu’s Trevor McGlinchey of Moeraki who as Executive Officer for the New Zealand Council of Christian Social Services played a key role in the Welfare Expert Advisory Group Kia Piki Ake.

"We are delighted that the global talents of film director Taika Waititi and indigenous fashion designer, Kiri Nathan are recognised in this list. The entire list demonstrates the flair and the fortitude of so many outstanding New Zealanders, and Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu gives recognition to them all."