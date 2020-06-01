Police seeks help from public to identify man in Wellington Hospital

Monday, 1 June, 2020 - 14:35

Police is seeking help from members of the public to identify a man who's currently a patient at the Wellington Hospital.

The man was a pedestrian who was involved in a single-vehicle collision near Riddiford St in Newtown reported around 8pm on 29 May.

The driver of the vehicle has been spoken to and is cooperating with Police.

The pedestrian was immediately taken to hospital with serious injuries and was reportedly unconscious for several days before regaining consciousness early today.

No proof of identification was found on him.

The man is currently recovering in the ICU department and while reported to be stable, he's experiencing trouble remembering personal details.

He's described as Caucasian, in his 40s with tanned skinned, dark hair and beard, 5'7 in height and of medium build.

Police and Wellington Hospital would welcome assistance from anyone who may recognise the man from the descriptions above.

Anyone with information that can assist is asked to call Police on 105 quoting file number 200531/9818.