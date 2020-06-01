SH25 closed at Hikuai following heavy rain in Coromandel

Monday, 1 June, 2020 - 14:39

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises State Highway 25 is closed between Tairua and Hikuai on the Coromandel Peninsula due to flooding.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time with high tide due just before 3pm.

Traffic will need to detour using SH25 on the eastern side of the peninsula.

Waikato System Manager Cara Lauder says many holiday makers will have been planning to return home from the Coromandel today but encouraged people to stay alert, take extra care and delay their travel, where possible.

"Temporary speed limits and traffic management are in place in a number of locations, and contractors are working to clear waste and debris.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. We are currently monitoring the Kauaeranga River levels south of Thames, which have been rising over the course of the morning and may become an issue at high tide this afternoon.

"Drive to the conditions and watch out for surface flooding, slips and fallen trees or branches, which can make driving conditions hazardous. Check your intended route for hazards or disruptions before setting out, using the Transport Agency’s Journey Planner and remain alert for unreported hazards.

"Please also be mindful of our contractors who could be out clearing hazards off the road, and drive slowly through work sites. We want to see everyone get home safely."

There is also a strong wind watch in place and high-sided vehicles and motorcycles should take particular care.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey.

