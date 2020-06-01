Police respond to disturbance on Anzac Ave in Auckland

Monday, 1 June, 2020 - 16:41

Police were called to an apartment on Anzac Avenue in central Auckland at 1.15pm today, after neighbours heard what sounded like gunshots.

On arrival, police found that an apartment resident had been throwing items around his apartment, causing a significant amount of noise and damage.

No firearms were involved.

Police are aware of commentary on social media claiming the police in attendance were on their way to a planned march in Auckland city.

These claims are not accurate.