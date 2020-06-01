Bodies of two people killed in glider crash recovered

Monday, 1 June, 2020 - 17:11

The bodies of two people killed in a glider crash at Mt Tauhara yesterday have today been recovered.

They will be transported to Wellington, where post mortems will take place tomorrow.

As formal identification is yet to take place, police will not be releasing any details regarding the deceased at this stage.

The circumstances of the crash will be investigated by the Transport Accident Investigation Commission.

A rahui remains in place on Mt Tauhara until sunrise on Saturday 6 June.