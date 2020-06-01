Tiniroto Road closed due to slip

|
Tiniroto Road is closed at the 35km mark due to a slip. Contractors have made the site safe and will begin working on repairs tomorrow at first light.
The road is expected to be reopened midmorning tomorrow.
Further updates can be found at https://www.gdc.govt.nz/road-information/
