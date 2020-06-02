Tauwhareparae Road closed due to slip - council

|
Tauwhareparae Road is closed at the 20km mark due to a slip. Contractors are working to clear the debris from the road.
The road is expected to be reopened by 10am.
Tiniroto Road remains closed at the 35km mark and contractors expected to have the road reopened by 10am.
Further updates can be found at https://www.gdc.govt.nz/road-information/
