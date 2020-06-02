Body of missing tramper located

Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 - 12:40

Police can now confirm the body of tramper who got into trouble crossing the Makaroro River, in the Ruahine Forest Park yesterday, has been located and recovered.

The man's body was found this morning with the assistance of a Fire and Emergency New Zealand drone.

Police offer their sympathies to the man's family and friends.

Police would also like to thank both the LandSAR volunteers and Hawke's Bay Surf life savers who assisted with the search.