Serious crash in Hamilton City

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on Ulster Street, near the intersection of Victoria Street.
Police were advised at about 11.39am.
One person is reported to have received critical injuries and has been transported to Waikato Hospital.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area while a scene examination is underway.
