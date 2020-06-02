Queenstown Lakes Community Hub to open on Thursday

Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 - 18:06

The Kia Kaha Queenstown Lakes Community Hub will be opening its doors to the Queenstown Lakes community this Thursday, 3 June, 2020. The ‘pop up’ hub will provide accurate, independent information and advice regarding immigration, repatriation, employment, finance, community connection, wellbeing and welfare needs to all members of the community. This will complement existing services provided by Community Networks WÄnaka from the WÄnaka Community Hub.

Based at the Queenstown Events Centre, the Wakatipu-based hub will allow members of the community to make informed decisions on their future over the next few weeks. Responding to the Queenstown Lakes District Council’s clear messaging to Central Government stating that the needs of our community must be heard, there will be representatives at the hub from Immigration New Zealand (INZ), as well as lawyers and advisors, people providing travel and repatriation information and other local services providing social and welfare support.

Pre-registration will be available via an online booking system, on stream from 9.00am Wednesday, 3 June on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/

Two workshops with up to 30 people per session will be run on Thursday, June 3, with up to three more workshops taking place on Friday. With Alert Level 2 restrictions still in place the workshops need to be delivered adhering to safely parameters.

"As there are limited seats available we appreciate that not everyone will be able to join, so we are pre-filming the seminars for release on Thursday so everyone can view them," Kia Kaha Queenstown Lakes Community Hub Lead Marie Day said.

"Having this mix of agencies will provide great independent advice."

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult said he was looking forward to seeing the hub open its doors to deliver an express need and applauded Central Government for stepping up to the challenge.

"Additionally I think it will be critical that Central Government has some first-hand experience of the challenges we face," Mayor Boult said.

"It’s great to be able to open a second one stop shop in the district that provides support. Our community has really pulled together during this and I can see that both the Upper Clutha and the Wakatipu hubs providing a helping hand to a lot of people."